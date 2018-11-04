Konosuba Making A Return With Dungeon Crawler

During the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 30th Anniversary Festival, a new Konosuba dungeon crawler game (but no new anime) was revealed to be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Not much information has been revealed about the title beyond its publisher Entergram and a short reveal trailer showing off gameplay and story snippets. The publisher has also made the game’s website available for those seeking more information in the future.

The charming and explosive trailer can be seen below:

No official release date for the game is known yet.