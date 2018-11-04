Hikari! Clover Rescue Especially Amorous

Hikari! Clover Rescue – an enticing new eroge provided by the highly accomplished Nutaku – has been released, offering visual novel enthusiasts a compelling adventure revolving around fighting “The Corporation” and sex with beautiful women.

The anime style visual novel has players assuming the role of male protagonist Keigo in the future; recruited by the lovely Kasumi into the C.R.S. spaceship, the duo fights against the evil “Corporation” who plans to take over the world with magical clover-shaped amulets.

With the Corporation kidnapping Akane, Urara and Shikuza, maidens who possess 3 of these arcane amulets, Keigo and Kasumi (each with their own amulets) must fight back against the Corporation to save them and the world, whilst also having hardcore sex along the way.

Hikari! Clover Rescue has players making numerous choices throughout the game, ultimately allowing for different routes and adding to replayability.

A quote from the developer:

“When it comes to writing, I love to give each character a unique, well defined personality, a past, a story to tell, and above all things, a reason to be part of the adventure. The same thing goes for the adult scenes.”

Overflowing with uncensored art and voiced sex scenes (Japanese voice acting also being available) and completely DRM-free, Hikari! Clover Rescue can be purchased now for the phenomenal price of $5 for PC or Android via Nutaku.