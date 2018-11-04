GREE Partners with Chinese Streaming Platform

Japanese Internet media giant GREE has partnered with China’s largest anime streaming platform Bilibili to cooperate on producing game and Virtual YouTuber content.

As part of the collaboration efforts, the two companies have launched bG Games in Tokyo, a mobile game development studio that will produce titles for both the Japanese and Chinese markets.

Another company focusing on Virtual YouTuber content for Japan and China is also in the work by GREE and Bilibili.

The Chinese Bilibili was founded in 2009 and is currently China’s largest official platform for Japanese anime streaming. The company is also actively engaged in investment and anime production.