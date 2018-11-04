Dress Up As Neptune & Uranus With Sailor Moon Loungewear

Bandai Fashion Collection has unveiled a new line of loungewear clothing inspired by Sailor Moon‘s Sailor Neptune and Sailor Uranus.

The clothing set composed of bralette, shorts, camisole, and pants feature designs of Sailor Neptune’s Deep Aqua Mirror, Sailor Uranus’ Space Sword as well as both of their Lip Rods.

The price of the items range from ¥2,808 to over ¥9,288.

The set pieces went on pre-order on the 26th of October on Bandai Fashion Collection’s website and will be available in this fashion until the 18th of November. The line of clothing is expected to come out sometime in February 2019.