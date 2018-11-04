Catherine Full Body Joker Gameplay Dark & Stylish

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere stream has revealed gameplay for Catherine: Full Body’s Persona 5 DLC character Joker.

Persona 5’s Joker DLC code is available to all who acquire the first print version of Catherine: Full Body in Japan. The character can be used in the game’s Babel and Colosseum modes and will also be available as separate DLC purchase in the future.

Joker’s gameplay section of the stream can be seen below featuring fighting game pro Tokido:

Catherine: Full Body will release in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on the 14th of February, 2019. A Western release of the game is also planned for 2019, but no further details have been announced.