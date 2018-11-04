Blizzard Nearly EA Tier: New Diablo = Mobile Game

Diablo fans in attendance at the currently ongoing BlizzCon were utterly disappointed by the announcement of a Diablo smartphone MMO action RPG, with Blizzard being accused of deleting highly upvoted negative comments in an attempt to quell the backlash.

The announcement trailer for “Diablo Immortal” and its slew of dislikes:

Short videos from the Q&A session that may perhaps sum up fan reactions:

Some users have been accusing Blizzard for the sudden disappearance of their negative comments:

The game has of course already been accused of misogyny for good measure:

Other angry comments:

People are naturally assuming that the game will be rife with micro-transactions, though this may not come as a surprise taking into account World of Warcraft’s current state.