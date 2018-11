Meddlesome corgie Ein of the widely recognized Cowboy Bebop series can be adopted in the form of a doll as part of the anime’s 20th anniversary, hopefully to not be a magnet for grotesque fluids under the care of its more obssessive owners.

Movic is now accepting pre-orders for the 34cm ¥6,480 ($57) doll:

Pre-orders will be available until November 28th and Ein will be shipped out come February 14th.