WarCraft III: Reforged Looking Crisp

This year’s Blizzcon had a few good and bad surprises so far. One of the ones to look forward to is the remastered WarCraft III dubbed WarCraft III: Reforged.

WarCraft III: Reforged is an HD remake of Blizzard’s classic strategy game WarCraft III. The HD re-release promises new high definition models and completely reworked animations, remastered maps and campaigns, upgraded UI and world editor and all of that in a 4K resolution.

The very crisp and colorful reveal trailer can be seen below:

WarCraft III: Reforged will be riding into combat on PC sometime in 2019. Those interested can already pre-purchase the game on the title’s official website.