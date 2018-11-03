Super Mario Odyssey Now “Fully Playable” On An Emulator

Nintendo Switch platformer Super Mario Odyssey can now be played from start to finish on an emulator.

Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu is now capable of running Super Mario Odyssey from start to finish, allowing gamers to beat the platformer without having to buy an actual Switch, provided that they have a sufficiently powerful PC. One developer has published a video showing the emulation in action:

It must be noted that the game suffers from some graphical glitches and frame rates can drop in areas that have lots of NPCs. It is nevertheless unusual that a high-profile title for a current generation console can be beaten on an emulator at all: no PlayStation 4 or Xbox One emulators exist, and PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 emulators are still relatively underdeveloped (although DMCA notices have failed to slow their progress).

The underpowered nature of the Switch, as well as its use of a fairly standard and well-documented Nvidia processor, have likely made the task of developing an emulator far easier than it might have been.

The developers behind the Yuzu emulator are also responsible for the 3DS emulator Citra.