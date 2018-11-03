Netflix Witcher Even More Blacked

More characters from the upcoming Witcher Netflix TV series have had their actors unveiled, with a further 3 characters getting diversified to better suit the Netflix agenda.

Numerous actors were revealed, though the ones that stuck out in particular were the roles of Dara (Wilson Radjou-Pujalte), Istredd (Royce Pierreson) and Danek (Tobi Bamtefa) as they have all been given black actors:

A PV of Geralt (Henry Cavill) was also provided:

The showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has previously let Witcher fans know that diversity is more important than faithfulness to the series: