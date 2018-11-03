Murder Mystery Eroge Kara no Shojo Spooks on Steam

Visual novel translator and publisher MangaGamer has released Innocent Grey’s horror and murder mystery eroge Kara no Shojo on Steam completely uncensored and uncut.

Originally released by MangaGamer in late 2013, Kara no Shojo is a visual novel eroge combining a murder mystery with body horror elements. The player takes on the role of a detective investigating grisly serial murder cases involving grotesque works of art.

March, 1956.

Tokyo: A metropolis finally starting to recover after Japan’s defeat in the War.

Private eye Tokisaka Reiji accepts a strange request from a girl in Inokashira Park.

“I want you to look for something. Me. My true self.”

Meanwhile, a series of bizarre murders are plaguing the area. Young women are disappearing, only to turn up dead and maimed with their wombs torn out. Seeking assistance on the case, Detective Uozumi Kyoko called up his old friend and former co-worker, Reiji.

Ouba Girls Academy: A school on the outskirts of Hoya City.

Reiji’s little sister attends this school, where two young women have mysteriously vanished. Saeki Tokio, the vice principal, calls in Reiji to investigate their disappearance, giving him his third case.

Reiji infiltrates the academy as a substitute teacher to learn information from the students–but that’s when he meets her once again.

Kuchiki Toko–his first client, the girl who asked him to search for her true self. Her manner is distinctly boyish as she remarks:

“Heya – so we meet again, Mr. Detective.”

The body count continues to rise.

What should be a simple search for some lost students is starting to grow out of control.

For some reason, the number of missing people and unidentified bodies don’t match up.

Who will be chosen as the next victim?

As this endless cycle of tragedy continues, what mysteries lie behind these new cases?

—Behind a similar series of murders from six years ago?