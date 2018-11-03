Goku Will Be Flying in Macy’s Parade

One of anime’s most recognizable characters around the world is without a doubt Dragon Ball’s Son Goku. The spikey-haired protagonist has now earned himself a spot in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue version will be a balloon flying during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. This is the first time a manga character has ever appeared in this popular parade.

Macy’s Studio artists have worked together with Toei Animation to carefully design the balloon making sure his expressions and color palette is just right.

The creation of the very special Goku balloon can be seen below: