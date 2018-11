The second season of Netflix’s animated Castlevania has just come out and the series has already been greenlit for a third season.

Vampire-slaying animated Castlevania adaptation will be coming back for a third season as announced by the series producer Adi Shankar on Twitter.

The second season of Netflix’s Castlevania premiered on the 26th of October with 8 episodes, double that of season one, and the third season is said to have 10 when it finally comes out.