Accomplished artist Manyakis has given his loyal followers a sneak peek at some extra animations for the uncensored nude version of his upcoming “What if Zootopia Was an Anime” video, revealing the presence of various video game characters and even some popular fan-made creations…

The enticing extra animations and images in comparison to the safe-for-work version:

An exact release date has not been mentioned but fans are no doubt waiting with bated breath.