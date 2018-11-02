Umineko Returns With “Gold Edition” Kickstarter

Reality versus fantasy visual novel Umineko When They Cry is getting a new Kickstarter project to bring an updated and enhanced version to fans worldwide.

The new Kickstarter project for Umineko will be run by Catbox Creative together with the official creator 07th Expansion, visual novel publisher MangaGamer, the Witch Hunt Translation Group who were the first to fan translate the whole series, and Sound Cadence Studios.

The new “Gold Edition” version will include the following features:

Full in-game voice acting, featuring an official North American cast approved by original series creator, Ryukishi07.

A graphics update, adding the option to play the game on Steam with graphics from the PS3 games Rondo of the Witch and Reasoning and Nocturne of Truth and Illusions.

New content directly from Ryukishi07.

Additionally, a fully voiced, dramatized audiobook of the novel, called “Voices of Rokkenjima,” will be released as a free podcast series on iTunes.

The lengthy trailer featuring English voice acting for the Gold Edition can be seen below:

The Umineko When They Cry: Gold Edition Kickstarter campaign will officially run from the 7th of November until the 7th of December. This new iteration of the visual novel will be available on PC via Steam when it releases.