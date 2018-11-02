SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Adds Even More Free Games

NIS America has revealed even more free DLC games coming the SNK’s 40th Anniversary Collection for the Nintendo Switch. Classic SNK fans rejoice.

Adding to the already decent list of free titles, the publisher has revealed even more retro SNK goodness with Beast Busters, Bermuda Triangle, Paddle Mania, Search and Rescue, World Wars, and ZMA Wars.

The very retro trailer for the newly revealed games can be seen below:

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection releases for the Nintendo Switch in North America on November 13, 2018, and in Europe on November 16, 2018. All of the 11 DLC games will be available on December 11, 2018.