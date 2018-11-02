You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Shoko-tan Works Her Hand Tirelessly

3 hours ago
4 Comments
by Rift

Notable artist and idol Shoko Nakagawa has drawn another artistic piece of the non-guro variety for her Twitter followers to worship, with the pussy-sucking girl drawing all 55 of the magical girls present in the recent 15th anniversary PreCure film in a single illustration.

Shoko-tan’s PreCure tribute, which took her a grueling 3 hours to complete:

The coveted woman stated that she would like to color it in the future (or that perhaps someone else will) but at the moment her “HP has hit 0”.

4 Comments