Oyasumi Sex Stealthily Molests

An incestuous tale between a brother and sister has appeared in the first episode of ero-anime Oyasumi Sex, focusing heavily on the brother’s mischievous deeds as he molests his innocent sister in her sleep.
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
Oddly, this is my specific fetish.
Its true, its true. You can never just touch. The dick becomes so hard that you just ignore all signs of movement.
Jerked off to this before work. Pretty good anime. Would only suggest they reduce the size of her breasts as they are too big. I hope they do different scenarios where she gets molested. Such as:
-Brushing her teeth
-Big bro forcibly gives her a bath
-On the train ride to school
-He follows her to school and molests her while a classmate watches
-They go to the mall and he tells her to try on clothes so he can buy them for her which excites her little does she know he is secretly there to just molest her in public
And various other scenarios.
Nah, you can check the doujins to see what will happen- it will be the same scenario, except that they will acknowledge their “love” and build a relationship of sorts.
Leave a Comment