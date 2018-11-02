Haruhi Yet Lives! But With DMM…

While the announcement of a new anime is still only a fantasy, the legendary Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi franchise and its memorable characters will be making an appearance in numerous titles made by DMM Games as part of a collaboration.

Specifically, numerous works that are being serialized in Sneaker Bunko (Masou Gakuen HxH, Rental Magica and others) are taking part in collaborations with DMM titles, though Haruhi is participating in almost all of them – the 8 titles that will soon be the recipients of new collaborative events:

Kamihime Project

Senran Princess

Otogi Frontier

Dead or Alive: Xtreme Venus Vacation

Idol Wars – 100 Nin no Diva to Yumemigachi na Boku

Brave Girl Ravens

Sengoku Providence

Sora no Kanata no Dystopia

The Twitter account for Kamihime Project already made announcements and even shared a few videos showing off what fans can expect:

The events are expected to begin around November 5th and conclude near November 19th, though the exact time and dates may vary between titles.