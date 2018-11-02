Haruhi Yet Lives! But With DMM…

While the announcement of a new anime is still only a fantasy, the legendary Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi franchise and its memorable characters will be making an appearance in numerous titles made by DMM Games as part of a collaboration.
Specifically, numerous works that are being serialized in Sneaker Bunko (Masou Gakuen HxH, Rental Magica and others) are taking part in collaborations with DMM titles, though Haruhi is participating in almost all of them – the 8 titles that will soon be the recipients of new collaborative events:
Kamihime Project
Senran Princess
Otogi Frontier
Dead or Alive: Xtreme Venus Vacation
Idol Wars – 100 Nin no Diva to Yumemigachi na Boku
Brave Girl Ravens
Sengoku Providence
Sora no Kanata no Dystopia
The Twitter account for Kamihime Project already made announcements and even shared a few videos showing off what fans can expect:
The events are expected to begin around November 5th and conclude near November 19th, though the exact time and dates may vary between titles.
Leave a Comment