Hangar 13 Games “Will Be Even More Diverse Whether You Like It Or Not”

Hangar 13 Games, the people responsible for the universally unacclaimed Mafia III, have revealed they will be focusing on creating “diverse” games with an equally “diverse” team behind them.

In a memo sent out by the company’s vice president of development Andy Wilson on September 10th before 2K Games’ feminist panel Women In Games, it was revealed how the company is going to be reorganized internally to suit their more “diverse” direction.

The full text of the memo can be read below:

“[…] As you may have heard, Hangar 13 recently entered a long-term partnership with Women In Games, a UK-based (but globally-focused) organization looking to tackle issues and promote opportunities for women working in or trying to break into our industry. Their annual conference takes place in London this week, and I’m happy to say H13 will be there in a big way. As well as overall sponsorship, we will have a recruitment booth there and will be handing out an award at the European Advocacy Awards. The jewel in the crown, however, will be a panel this coming Tuesday featuring none other than Marianne Monaghan, Morgan Goin, Nicole Sandoval, Kelly Mangerino, Mel Ward, Lisa Kapitsas, and Chris Bigelow. They’ll be grilled by former Eurogamer journalist Ellie Gibson on their experiences working in games and you can find more info about the session here: [website] “Needless to say I am really thrilled that we’re becoming more activist as a studio and reaching out in this way. After some minor diversity-related activity at Develop in July, the WIG conference and partnership represents the first major step as we look to build Hangar 13 over the longer term into a truly representative and diverse team. It won’t just be WIG either – we have some other initiatives tentatively underway that will help us to get in front of a broader group of developers and potential recruits. “Many of us here spent the best part of 4 years putting together a game which is being rightly remembered for tackling some tough subject matter and handling it exceptionally. It is mine and Harden’s firm belief that the more diverse we are as a team – in every sense of the word – the stronger we will become and the better our games will be. We’re at the beginning of this journey and if any of you have ideas in relation to improving diversity across our team then let me know directly as I’d be very happy to hear them.” [sic]

Hangar 13’s Mafia III is the lowest scoring of all the Mafia franchise games riddled with bugs and technical issues. The game’s PC port is also plagued with even more issues ranging from frequent frame rate drops to complete crashes – but thankfully it earns full points for diversity.