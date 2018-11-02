“Finally, The Perfect Bethesda Game”: Fallout 76 Now Deletes Itself

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 has attracted attention after a bug caused the game to delete itself from user hard drives after downloading 100GB in release day patches.

Hundreds of users have reported that the launch client for the beta of Fallout 76 has deleted the entire game folder, forcing them to download 50GB of data for a second time. Users have also reported their install folders bloating to over 98GB in size.

The troublesome feature causes the client to freeze upon launching the game, deleting the game folder when the user presses any button. Bethesda have advised gamers playing the beta to avoid “pressing buttons” until the client is patched.

The game’s suicidal nature has caused much mirth for some commentators:

there was a bug in the Fallout 76 BETA that led to the game deciding it had had enough and just deleting itself. It’s probably too early to say whether or not Bethesda accidentally created a sentient game that decided to off itself

>a self deleting Bethesda game

I have to say, this is the sort of progress that I like to hear. Maybe the next iteration will commit suicide as soon as it’s compiled and we’ll finally have the perfect Bethesda game.