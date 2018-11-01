Top 10 Anime Girls Who Were Your First Love

Voters have admitted to the anime girls they claim were their first love, with maidens from ancient shows still airing today predictably making an appearance, along with the usual ridiculously popular characters who manage to make their way onto every ranking…
1. Hyuuga Hinata (Naruto)
2. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
3 (tie). Kinomoto Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura)
5. Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)
6. Chamu Fau (Seisenshi Dunbine)
7 (tie). Izumi Kyouka (Bungou Stray Dogs)
7 (tie). Katou Megumi (Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata)
7 (tie). Tsukino Usagi (Sailor Moon)
7 (tie). Nagato Yuki (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu)
7 (tie). Hirasawa Yui (K-ON!)
7 (tie). Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)
