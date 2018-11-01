You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Tokyo Medical University Sued For Lowering Women’s Exam Scores

2 hours ago
by Ayanami

A prestigious Japanese medical school is being sued after admitting to lowering the entrance exam scores of female applicants

24 women who had applied to Tokyo Medical University over the course of the last decade have sued the educational institution, after it was alleged this summer that the entrance exam scores of female applicants had been lowered.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper had quoted an anonymous source in August saying that the university lowered the entrance exam scores of female applicants to ensure that fewer than 30% of students were female, due to concerns that female students were less likely to actually practice medicine after graduating and were therefore wasting the limited supply of places to train doctors.

An attorney representing the women has requested that the university provide disclosure of examination results, a refund for the entrance exam fees and ¥7,700,000 in damages.

Japan

7 Comments

  • Chen-04 says:

    Bullshit. The university had to do this for the sake of the country. Having doctors is important and most women quit their career after marriage. Funding someones education just so they drop out eventually makes no sense at all, but here we are having to deal with the situation and doing damage control.

  • Anonymous says:

    This is really interesting, while I can understand why the University did it, they were only asking for trouble by hiding this and thinking no one would notice, it will only put their stance in a bad position, while I kind of agree that having to many woman in a field they won’t take advantage of can be a problem, you have to be more open about trying to tackle the problem.

    • Anonymous says:

      They could raise the bar instead of lowering the scores and it will still doesn’t matter. IF they do the same thing in the West for example, have an interview, fill a form out and do whatever they are require in similar style and these women “forget” they mention marriage and will quit after they get married they have nothing else but themselves to blame.