Tokyo Medical University Sued For Lowering Women’s Exam Scores

A prestigious Japanese medical school is being sued after admitting to lowering the entrance exam scores of female applicants

24 women who had applied to Tokyo Medical University over the course of the last decade have sued the educational institution, after it was alleged this summer that the entrance exam scores of female applicants had been lowered.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper had quoted an anonymous source in August saying that the university lowered the entrance exam scores of female applicants to ensure that fewer than 30% of students were female, due to concerns that female students were less likely to actually practice medicine after graduating and were therefore wasting the limited supply of places to train doctors.

An attorney representing the women has requested that the university provide disclosure of examination results, a refund for the entrance exam fees and ¥7,700,000 in damages.