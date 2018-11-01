Soul Calibur VI Nude Mod Looking Super Sexy

Modders have quite deftly produced a nude mod for sexy fighting game Soul Calibur VI, sure to definitively crush Dead or Alive 6 into the dust as soon as 2B is on scene.

The mod also has the added benefit of letting players strip their original creations – screenshots of the nude mod:

Some individuals got creative and used the mod in combination with the character customizer to add more perverted details:

Soul Calibur VI players can entertain themselves for hours with the nude mod, which is available now via its official thread along with instructions for installation.