You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Soul Calibur VI Nude Mod Looking Super Sexy

2 hours ago
2 Comments
by Rift

Modders have quite deftly produced a nude mod for sexy fighting game Soul Calibur VI, sure to definitively crush Dead or Alive 6 into the dust as soon as 2B is on scene.

The mod also has the added benefit of letting players strip their original creations – screenshots of the nude mod:

Some individuals got creative and used the mod in combination with the character customizer to add more perverted details:

Soul Calibur VI players can entertain themselves for hours with the nude mod, which is available now via its official thread along with instructions for installation.

Tags

Games, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

2 Comments