Nekopara PS4 Pussy Censorship Goes Too Far

Sony’s censorship of PlayStation 4 titles continues with the newest port of cute catgirl visual novel Nekopara Vol. 1 and Nekopara Extra.

Despite some steamy self-censorship measures already being in place for the Nintendo Switch console version of Nekopara, Sony decided to go a few steps further and remove or obscure the more “problematic” features even more.

Twitter user @dolly_silent went out of their way to list a few comparison screenshots between the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

The PlayStation 4 iteration of the title somehow managed to avoid the infamous blinding light rays and even sneaked in some panty shots. The more clear changes between the Switch version and the ones on Sony’s console include the removal of the chest bounciness option and increasing the steam coverage of the naughty bits in the latter.

The touch feature allowing the players to pet their adorable pussy wards was also somehow spared the ax on the PlayStation 4.