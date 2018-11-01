Fate/Grand Order’s buxom warrior maiden Minamoto no Raikou has had her gargantuan chest represented by Saku in this erotic cosplay, with the 3D woman naturally choosing to strip down into the girl’s tight bathing suit to maintain the interests of the male demographic.
