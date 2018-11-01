KFC’s “The Double Sandwich” Now a Fantasy Character

Japan is known for their clever marketing gimmicks and that doubly so affects their fast food industry. KFC Japan has come up with a fantasy character concept as their new “The Double” sandwich.

The Double is a new sandwich that uses two fried chicken fillets instead of buns that hold cheddar cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce, and mustard relish between them.

The story presented in the CM video introduces the story of a great war that happened 1,000 years ago between the forces of good and evil. A powerful mage called “The Double” and his Five Elementals called “The Meat Pentagon” invaded the world but were soon sealed away.

The full chuunibyou CM full of crispy chicken can be seen below:

The Double will be available at Japanese KFC restaurants starting November 1st.