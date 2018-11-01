You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

KFC’s “The Double Sandwich” Now a Fantasy Character

1 hour ago
4 Comments
by Jaster

Japan is known for their clever marketing gimmicks and that doubly so affects their fast food industry. KFC Japan has come up with a fantasy character concept as their new “The Double” sandwich.

The Double is a new sandwich that uses two fried chicken fillets instead of buns that hold cheddar cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce, and mustard relish between them.

The story presented in the CM video introduces the story of a great war that happened 1,000 years ago between the forces of good and evil. A powerful mage called “The Double” and his Five Elementals called “The Meat Pentagon” invaded the world but were soon sealed away.

The full chuunibyou CM full of crispy chicken can be seen below:

The Double will be available at Japanese KFC restaurants starting November 1st.

4 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    I live in Kentucky about 2 hours away from the founding KFC store. I’m appalled at the idea that someplace on the other side of the globe gets better food options than I do at a store here where it came from.

    /jelly

      • Anonymous says:

        No, you has-been-meme dumbass. It’s because the Japanese have such a fetish with KFC that a bucket of fried chicken has become the national meal tradition for Christmas dinner. Japan loves KFC in a way few other cultures could ever comprehend. Something like what this article is describing is no big deal.
        But go ahead and mock “Muricans”. Especially if you think a slab of ham, cheese, sugary BBQ sauce & relish stuffed between two deep-fried chunks of hormone-injected chicken is “smart” of the Japanese to eat & that it’s a “better food option”. If you think that’s a better food option than most anything than I’d hate to see the size of your ass.