Final Fantasy VII Novels Get Official English Release

Two Final Fantasy VII novels are now getting official English releases, many years after fan translations were made available.

Final Fantasy VII novels On the Way to a Smile: Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII: Lateral Biography Turks -The Kids Are Alright- are now receiving official English-language releases.

The first novel was originally published in 2009 and follows the stories of a number of Final Fantasy VII characters such as Barret and Tifa, as well as a new character named Denzel, in the period immediately after the end of the game. Bizarrely, despite the lack of an official English translation, the novel was translated into both French and German some time ago.

The story of Denzel, which constitutes one of the chapters from On the Way to a Smile, was made into a 3D CG OVA and released alongside Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete.

Final Fantasy VII: Lateral Biography Turks -The Kids Are Alright- was originally published in 2011 in Japanese and follows a private detective and his interactions with various Shinra members, most notably members of the Turks.

On the Way to a Smile: Final Fantasy VII was released on the 30th of October and Final Fantasy VII: Lateral Biography Turks -The Kids Are Alright- is to release on the 22nd of January 2019.

There is as yet no information about the fate of a third Final Fantasy VII novel, The Maiden Who Travels the Planet, which follows the story of Aeris after the events in the game.