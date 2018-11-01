Fate/Extella Link Coming to the Switch & Steam

Western publisher XSEED Games has recently announced the Fate musou title Fate/Extella Link will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the West.

The game was previously only confirmed to be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, but now Nintendo Switch and PC owners can also breathe easily.

For the uninitiated, Fate/Extella Link is the newest entry into the Fate/Extella franchise of Fate spin-off games. Original TYPE-MOON author Kinoko Nasu is on board this particular project as main scenario writer with Arco Wada providing the character designs.

XSEED Games and Marvelous previously released Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America and Europe in January 2017.

TYPE-MOON and Fate fans can expect the game to be released sometime in the first quarter of 2019.