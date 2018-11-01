Dragon Ball FighterZ Sales Surpass 3.5 Million

Bandai Namco has announced the high-octane tag team fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ has surpassed 3.5 million in physical and digital sales.

The announcement comes directly from Bandai Namco’s official Twitter account that crunched the number as of the 31st of October.

Back in January, the title has reached the round number of 2 million sales making it one of the fastest selling Dragon Ball games ever.

Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.