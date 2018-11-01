Catherine Full Body Nero Glasses Reveal All

Atlus’ newest trailer for psychological puzzle game Catherine: Full Body reveals a special item that will make some characters appear in luscious lingerie.

The “Nero Glasses” offer a unique in-game mode that lets the player view characters in sexy nightwear in most scenes throughout the playthrough. The feature, as presented in the trailer, will be available in Catherine: Full Body Dynamite Full Body Box limited edition.

The very revealing trailer can be seen below:

Catherine: Full Body will release in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on the 14th of February, 2019. A Western release of the game is also planned for 2019, but no further details have been announced.