BloodLust: Cerene – Royal Descent Has Intimate Girl Time

The continuation to the Bloodlust: Cerene series has made its timely arrival in the midst of Halloween, the perverse tale of “BloodLust: Cerene – Royal Descent” possessing a greater focus on futanari as vampiress Cerene has her way with Duchess Sophia.

The 3DX medieval fantasy adventure that is BloodLust: Cerene – Royal Descent boasts a titillating vampire of a different sort as she is equipped with a member of “14.9” inches, an appealing detail for any avid enthusiast of futanari girls.

BloodLust: Cerene – Royal Descent has a unique twist however as Prince Tristan has been dispatched, leaving beautiful vampire Cerene alone with Duchess Sophia, leading to a rather romantic affair as Cerene gives herself a penis by way of magic and satisfies Sophia’s every dark desire.

A trailer for the scandalous new entry:

BloodLust: Cerene – Royal Descent can fulfill the desires of buyers as well now.