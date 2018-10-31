Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san Game Stealth Censored

An observant Twitter user has discovered that the breasts in the upcoming Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san rogue-like game have been covered by fog when they weren’t previously, something that occurred back in September and has been immediately theorized to be the work of Sony’s “new policy” yet again.

The vague new policy, assumed to be the cause of the censorship of sexy Japanese-only title Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart and Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, has seemingly been used by Sony to attack games that provide service toward the cis male scum demographic – with many deeming this to be the case as titles that cater to homosexuals like “Dream Daddy” have had no reports of censorship thus far ahead of its PS4 release.

The Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san game has been surmised to be the next target of this censorship, as one Twitter user noticed that the official website updated a screenshot of one of the characters in the bath to now have a censored chest:

The website about 2 weeks ago has the chest uncensored:

In addition, the fogginess over the breasts was also spotted back in a trailer from September (around 1:52):

Some however do not believe this to be the work of Sony as the title had not yet officially been given its CERO C (15+) rating, though it has been pointed out that CERO D games (17+ games, such as Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart) have also been affected by this strange censorship.

Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san is launching exclusively for the PS4 in Japan come November 15th.