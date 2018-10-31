The Most Popular Onahole in History

I’ve seen hundreds of onaholes come and go over the years. Toys that try to capture the essence of your favorite 2D waifu. Innovative toys that offer “alternate routes” for stress relief. Toys that are so large and realistic, they need internal skeletons to keep their shape properly. Actual tentacle onaholes. But through it all, the best-selling onahole every month has consistently been the Gichy Gichy Tight Virgin masturbation toy from Toy’s Heart, which is popular because of its incredible dual-material design.

Basically, the Gichy Gichy Tight Virgin onahole makes use of a manufacturing innovation the company was able to pull off, essentially embedding a firm, tight inner onahole inside a larger, soft outer hole. The idea is that you slide inside the main onahole, then enter the second, firmer onahole, which simulates the feeling of a girl clenching her inner muscles as you enter her. The effect is amazing and hasn’t been replicated in any similar toy that we’ve ever seen.

There are some other innovations the company has made. The outside of the onahole is very pleasing to the eye and is made from a material that’s safe to lick if you’re so inclined. All onaholes come with a small packet of lube for you to use, but this one is special: the Gichy Gichy Tight Virgin Lotion is “scented” to add extra realism to your solo session. There’s a small bottle inside the box, but there’s a larger bottle available as well.