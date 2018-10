Already known for its previous trolling antics, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter has celebrated Halloween by posting a 10-hour mix of the “Pumpkin Hill” track from Sonic Adventure 2 onto YouTube, hopefully drumming up attention for the rather lifeless franchise that is Sonic.

A couple days ago, the Sonic Twitter one-sidedly asked visitors if they should post a 10-hour video of “Pumpkin Hill”:

The aforementioned video and its 10 hours of inaudible rap: