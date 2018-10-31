Shingeki no Kyojin Hollywood Rape Inbound

Shingeki no Kyojin creator Hajime Isayama has not been satisfied with his series receiving only a Japanese live action movie as a Hollywood film has been unveiled to be in the works, a decision that fans may exaggerate as the doom of the franchise.

Kodansha Ltd. clarified that Andy Muschietti (director of “It”) will be directing the movie, while David Heyman of Harry Potter will be producing it alongside Masi Oka and Barbara Muschietti – a quote from Hajime Isayama:

“I have always fantasized that one day my own manga would be accepted and acknowledged around the world. Now that this has come true, I feel utterly fortunate and can’t be happier about it.”

Details on the cast have not been divulged nor has a release date, but if Hollywood is true to form some new form of horror will delivered in place of the titans.