Orc & Beautiful Slaves Breeding A Powerful Army

Eroge fanciers can take control of an orc army by way of “Orc and Beautiful Slaves“, as the rapacious game involves raiding villages, abducting women and breeding them to bolster the army so that the protagonist can exact revenge.

Beginning with the destruction of the orc protagonist’s village by 3 beautiful warriors, the game has players building an army by capturing and breeding women until they are strong enough to claim vengeance on the previously mentioned 3 warriors.

The rather involved simulator that is “Orc and Beautiful Slaves” can give deluded perverts ideas now.