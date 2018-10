Miku Miku Dance creators have been celebrating Halloween in the usual way by producing sexy animations using their favorite characters, Ruitaura, for instance, has made IdolMaster girls Ami and Mami Futami dance about in lewd Halloween outfits before stripping them nude.

The family-friendly version of the video previously hit first place on Nico Nico Douga’s R-18 rankings; the sexy MMD video (a larger breasted version is also available):