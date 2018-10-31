GANGSTA Mangaka: “Please Stop Fan Translating and Uploading My Manga”

The mangaka behind the mafia-themed Gangsta has taken to Twitter to vent her woes concerning the fan translation and piracy of her manga.

In a few short tweets, Kohske, the female artist and writer of Gangsta, explained how scanlations have affected her income. She stated that she would quit her job if things don’t go well for her in the future, but also mentioned a happier alternative where she could go on a vacation with her family and coworkers.

Kohske’s problems would probably not be fixed with just eliminating piracy alone as the availability of her work outside of Japan is also severely limited.