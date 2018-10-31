You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

GANGSTA Mangaka: “Please Stop Fan Translating and Uploading My Manga”

2 hours ago
50 Comments
by Jaster

The mangaka behind the mafia-themed Gangsta has taken to Twitter to vent her woes concerning the fan translation and piracy of her manga.

In a few short tweets, Kohske, the female artist and writer of Gangsta, explained how scanlations have affected her income. She stated that she would quit her job if things don’t go well for her in the future, but also mentioned a happier alternative where she could go on a vacation with her family and coworkers.

Kohske’s problems would probably not be fixed with just eliminating piracy alone as the availability of her work outside of Japan is also severely limited.

Leave a Comment

50 Comments

    • Anonymous says:

      It’s not even an argument or a matter of being Rich. It’s getting paid for the hard work you put in to making things people enjoy reading. If the publisher doesn’t get paid, the artist doesn’t get paid. How would you like to work for 12 hours a day but only get paid for 1?

      • Anonymous says:

        In my country, I don’t have access to her original work, so I’m not buying it.
        Will she lose my money if I download the scans?
        No, because she would not get the money anyways.

        Those that have access, and have the money to buy it but are downloading instead, those are preventing her from earning the money.

          • Anonymous says:

            So you’re saying that nobody who dowloaded her manga would have bought it anyways? That’s on the same level as saying “everybody who dowloaded it would have bought it otherwise”.

          • Anonymous says:

            If a person downloaded it has interest to read it but not enough for pay, if that person likes the manga probably would buy it, only if are available in his country and language. Maybe you are that pay for everything without fear of waste your money, good for you but I only buy things that I like.

            You can take it as preview, demo, nowadays there’s no such thing as that. (even if are, it would be in other language). Preventing people from reading it for free won’t force them to buy it, maybe you should do a study or survey on that, the results will speak for themselves.

      • Anonymous says:

        i do in the automotive industry with warrenty jobs its called flat rate.

        It breaks my heart but 1 manga in america is about twice as much as it is in japan. 2, its really hard to find anyone near me that sells it. the closest place is like 2 hours away from me.

    • Anonymous says:

      It’s taking her to speak: I do not need fans who steal my work .. (reminds me of the same BS metallica x napster)
      In the end the group was labeled as greedy and lost fans ..

      Regarding the piracy of manga Gangsta in Japan is unfortunate, because there is an easy possibility to acquire ..
      As for the rest of the world, countries in which even laws would prohibit their sale by censorship ..
      Or sales would be so low that it would not compensate for the franchise and translation of the manga ..by a publisher
      (if she prefers to be the … unknown … if she does not receive money, she would not be the first)

      • Anonymous says:

        Contrary to popular belief, that’s actually not the case.
        People block you, because they’re annoyed by you.
        Nobody gets offended over your opinion.

        In this particular case, it is clear from her tweets that she is aware of the lack of availability. There was no reason to point it out again. Now imagine hundreds of people doing that, causing countless of people to tag you in their replies. Not only did they obviously not listen to her, they’re also wasting her time for no reason.

        In real life, people walk away from you, or simply stop the conversation, just as much as they do online. Let’s not pretend this is some sort of “special snowflake” behavior, when you’re the one who acts like a “snowflake” by feeling entitled to having your opinion heard and tolerated by everyone.

        Insulting them for not wanting to deal with you only justifies their behavior.
        You are not taking the higher ground, you are proving them right by letting us know how much of an obnoxious person you are. You may want to think about that.

        Learn to have a proper conversation, and learn how to deal with rejection.
        Because all I see is a butthurt political mouthpiece with no substance whatsoever.
        If you have an argument, present it. Naming and shaming won’t get you anywhere.

        • Anonymous says:

          “People block you, because they’re annoyed by you.
          Nobody gets offended over your opinion.”

          Way to contradict yourself there NPC buddy. People get offended by differing opinions enough to block because they can’t handle that there’s someone out there who doesn’t agree with their way of thinking. Twitter is full of intolerant libtards that are block happy because they don’t want to see or hear anything that contradicts the echo chamber.

  • Anonymous says:

    She should blame her publishers. Shortage of physical books, too expensive digital books, no advertisement outside japan… and often terrible translations if translated anyway. I don’t pirate nor buy her books but I would love to pay for manga I like if they are available in english… but often they are not! (Kodomo no Jikan, Chokotto Sister, Kongou Banchou, My Balls, Prunus Girl, Samurai Usagi, Umi no Misaki and the list goes on…)

    • Enfield Mundo says:

      Well, to be honest some tiles you listed wouln’t see the light of day in the West, such as My Balls. And I hope to keep it that way.
      SJW’s would have a field day with aggressively pushing on censoring stuff if more raunchy works ever came to the West. We don’t need more of their influence and pressure being applied on the source, i.e., Japan.

  • Anonymous says:

    I don’t blame her. Who wants to work really hard just for some ass to steal their work. I buy my manga. I read the first chapter online and if I like I buy it, if I don’t I don’t read anymore of it. In manga magazines they give you a preview of some manga by giving you the first chapter so this is the best way to do it.

  • Riiku says:

    Dear Kohske-san

    If YOU and your publisher don’t want to let everyone, even willing to pay, enjoy your work legally, then please, don’t hate more sensible people who give us the ability to enjoy it.

    Here’s a solution – open a website and offer online sales to every part of the world. And please stop hiding behind stupid and irrational reasons for not doing so, because really, there’s no reason to not sell your products online without region blocking. If anyone says to you there is a reason – he is lying and only doing it for his own gain.

  • Anonymous says:

    Yeah, JP people aren’t going to look up English scans. And the people who distribute JP scans are going to do it anyway. Fan translations usually don’t post Japanese raws. It’s easier to get Chinese or Korean scans. So why write in English?

    Some people don’t seem to understand that their products aren’t easily purchasable everywhere in the world. Some of them even make it difficult to purchase, then get upset when people don’t/can’t purchase it.

  • Anonymous says:

    Once again social media putting dumb people in this spotlight. This author should be blasting her publisher for not making her work available on other countries and not her potential foreign fans, extremely dumb move. She should probably delete her stupid messages and apologize before she loses fans.

  • Anonymous says:

    I’m sure some animes/manga/games became famous due to piracy. Most Japan publishers don’t even bother providing for ther rest of the world. Like the local toy community in my country. They read and watch pirated anime and manga. They become fans, but they don’t like bullshit bootleg merchandise. So they order original figures and other shit ass expensive items. Sure the manga doesn’t sell as much. But they can earn through merchandise.

  • Anonymous says:

    Nonsense argument from the author as most of their sales will be coming from the Japanese market alone. Some fan translations aren’t going to affect her at all.

    Fan translations are more likely to affect American & other countries publishers who license said work(The author likely gets some of this license money perhaps?).

  • Anonymous says:

    Well in Japan there are hundreds of secondhand book stores. That sell manga for around 100-300 yen. And there are still dozens of people at a time, reading the manga there rather than buy it. And that doesn’t bother anyone?

  • Anonymous says:

    Put your shit on Patreon if you’re that worried about money… Sheez… Fucking whining wanna-be artists. And you are wasting your time addressing pirates and the users, as long as the internet exists they will be there.

  • Anonymous says:

    I have problems finding enough room for the manga series I’m buying on my bookshelf. But it’s all manga translated and published in my native tongue. Why the hell would I buy untranslated manga I couldn’t even read? I don’t buy the stuff as a form of charity, I expect to get my money’s worth in return.

  • Anonymous says:

    Good manga sells well regardless of piracy. Good manga shifts in the 100s of thousands per volume if not more. Good manga laughs in the face of piracy because quality alone sells. If your sales are lagging you should be looking closer to home.

  • Anonymous says:

    Cry me a fucking river, artist was too lazy to draw more manga & stop then producing a 2nd season of the anime, she just wants a easy handout probably will join a Kick-starter & Patreon next crying about “lost” imaginary sales from pirates! Old school artist who had passion for their work could easily crunch & produce high quality 200+ pages in 1 year!