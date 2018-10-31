You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

10 Levels of Leaving Otakudom Listed

by Jaster

A Japanese Twitter user has listed 10 ascending reasons of fading otaku passion that has quickly circulated around the Japanese-speaking part of the social platform.

Twitter user @mitragyna‘s list encompasses a few signs pointing to an otaku’s waning interest in their nerdy hobbies arranged by levels of severity.

Level 1: You stop going to otaku-centric events and happenings

Level 2: Your video game backlog starts becoming bigger

Level 3: Your light novel backlog starts becoming bigger

Level 4: Your manga backlog starts becoming bigger

Level 5: You stop keeping up with new anime series

Level 6: You stop keeping up with anime series you were already watching

Level 7: You stop keeping up with seasonal events for mobile/browser games

Level 8: Your stop keeping up with otaku news in your social media feeds

Level 9: Whenever you talk about otaku stuff you’re using past tense

Level 10: You’re no longer an otaku

While this list is more accurate when applied to Japanese otaku, in particular, it could be easily modified to encompass nerddom from other parts of the globe as well.

