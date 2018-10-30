Yoko Taro’s SINoALICE Coming West

Japanese mobile media company GREE has revealed Yoko Taro and Square Enix’s smartphone game SINoALICE will be getting a North American and European release.

The announcement comes without much fanfare as it was revealed in GREE’s financial results document for the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

For those unaware, SINoALICE is a mobile RPG available for iOS and Android heralded by its creative director Yoko Taro and first released in Japan in June of 2017. SINoALICE presents a twisted world of fairy tales where players control various characters from said tales and do battle with nightmarish creatures.

A Western release date for the title has yet not been announced.