Twitter Removing Likes to “Improve Quality of Discussion”

1 hour ago
12 Comments
by Jaster

Twitter is removing its “Likes” feature so it can better control what NPC-level users are allowed to see as being popular.

As The Telegraph reports, Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey has admitted he’s not a fan of the heart-shaped “Like” feature and that the platform will be removing it soon.

Jack Dorsey himself commented on the decision as follows:

“We’re experimenting and considering numerous possible changes, all with an eye toward ensuring we’re incentivising the right behaviors to drive healthy conversation.”

The Twitter “Likes” were introduced in 2015 to replace the longtime star-shaped “favorites” that allowed people to bookmark their favorite tweets.

When this new change will take place and what Dorsey actually means by “the right behaviors” towards “healthy conversation” is of course left unsaid – but stopping users from being able to see people agree with wrongthink seems a probable major objective.

International

12 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    SanCom with the nonsensical political spinning again.
    I swear I am done clicking on your articles.
    Just report things like normal people.

    On the topic at hand, I assume the point is to encourage people to actually write something nice, instead of just clicking on some icon. Most people tend to be vocal when they don’t like shit (like I am doing right now), which can lead to one-sided written feedback. I’m not sure disabling likes is going to change that, but they clearly said it was an experiment, so let them experiment and hope fully improve things. At least they’re trying.

  • Anonymous says:

    What’s Twitter? OH! You mean that chirpy noise Pepe makes when he’s perched on my head when I’m playing WoW? Why would they get rid of that?! it gives him a chill personality. Always happy and relaxed even when you’re standing in fel fire.

  • Anonymous says:

    Hopfully there are no dislikes option either.

    I never liked the idea of having a vote down or dislike option. Anyone could just hit dislike on anything they don’t like. So why not have only the choice of leaving something positive or nothing at all when it comes to posted comments etc.

    The idea of no likes option may stop users from seeing others from agreeing with wrongthink i think isn’t going to work when the option to type out support or whatever is still there.

    I get that having too much or any support shown for the wrong kind of message, speech, statement, comment, etc could lead into something not good. But maybe try hiring more & better Mods to keep an eye on things or improve the system instead of removing chocies of expression.

    When something is seen as wrongful or dangerous why not just remove it delete it from sight.

    • Anonymous says:

      “When something is seen as wrongful or dangerous why not just remove it delete it from sight.”

      Twitter already does that, if someone has an opinion that doesn’t coincide with twitter’s(aka wrongthink) and has a slight amount of traction behind them they’ll disappear from twitter. Trump excluded of course, he’s one of the main driving forces to keep the site relevant and it’d be quite obvious if they banned him. Twitter isn’t that fond of free speech, like many of the other silicon valley industries(and a lot of other companies across many sectors).

      If you think you can discriminate against men or white people, think that culture shouldn’t only be enjoyed/experience/embraced by those who have ancestral ties with the culture or that you shouldn’t just open the borders for whomever would like to enter, then you commit wrongthink in their eyes.

    • Riiku says:

      There is nothing wrong with dislike button, as long as it doesn’t affect your profile. For example, if a certain amount of dislikes blocks you from some features (like posting comments of leaving your own rating) – this is bullshit, because people are going to dislike you just for having a different opinion.