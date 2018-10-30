Twitter Removing Likes to “Improve Quality of Discussion”

Twitter is removing its “Likes” feature so it can better control what NPC-level users are allowed to see as being popular.

As The Telegraph reports, Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey has admitted he’s not a fan of the heart-shaped “Like” feature and that the platform will be removing it soon.

Jack Dorsey himself commented on the decision as follows:

“We’re experimenting and considering numerous possible changes, all with an eye toward ensuring we’re incentivising the right behaviors to drive healthy conversation.”

The Twitter “Likes” were introduced in 2015 to replace the longtime star-shaped “favorites” that allowed people to bookmark their favorite tweets.

When this new change will take place and what Dorsey actually means by “the right behaviors” towards “healthy conversation” is of course left unsaid – but stopping users from being able to see people agree with wrongthink seems a probable major objective.