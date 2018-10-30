Snow Daze: The Music of Winter Very Hypnotic

Kyungeki Workshop and Outbreak Games’ incest and hypnotism eroge visual novel Snow Daze: The Music of Winter has been enchantingly released on Steam.

In Snow Daze, the player takes on the role of Jason, a horny young man lusting after his gorgeous step-mom and equally alluring step-sisters. One day Jason invents a peculiar device that allows him to mind control people through music. He, of course, uses this marvel of technology to bend the will of his family and fulfill his deepest desires.

When a blizzard strikes and everyone is trapped in the house, Jason can finally put his musical talents to use. He plays subliminal audio files through the vents from his attic room at night that will let him put the his step-mom and step-sisters into a trance during the day. This doesn’t give him unlimited power, however – he still has to gradually break down their inhibitions and tangle up their minds to get them to do what he wants. Will they do what he wants? That’s up to you!

Snow Daze includes full female voice acting, an interactive story with multiple side stories and endings, and of course heaps of fetish content focusing on hypnotizing very thick ladies.

Snow Daze: The Music of Winter Special Edition is now available on Steam for all hobbyist hypnotists.