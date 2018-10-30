Shibuya Halloween 2018 Out of Control

Flocks of citizens have come together to Shibuya this year to celebrate the spooky holiday of Halloween, with a variety of costumes making an appearance, though things apparently grew so out of hand that the police had to get involved.

Police reported that a vehicle was overturned by people in Halloween outfits around 1 AM in Shibuya, officers also helped quell fights that had broken out and even arrested citizens for sexual crimes – a video of the vehicle flipping:

The Halloween outfits: