PlayStation Classic Game List Revealed



Sony have released the full list of games that will come with the PlayStation Classic console, with some titles conspicuously absent.

The full list of games that will come pre-installed with the PlayStation Classic has been released, with some minor differences between the Western and Japanese versions of the device.

Europe and North America:

Japan:

Arc the Lad

Arc the Lad 2

Armored Core

Battle Arena Toshinden

Biohazard Director’s Cut (Resident Evil Director’s Cut)

Final Fantasy VII International

G Darius

Gradius Gaiden

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Megami Ibunroku Persona (Revelations: Persona)

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Parasite Eve

Ridge Racer Type 4

SaGa Frontier

Super Puzzle Fighter IIX

Tekken 3

Wild Arms

XI (Devil Dice)

While several extremely popular titles are present, including Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, fans of the 90s console may be disappointed by the absence of beloved franchises such as Tomb Raider, Gran Turismo, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon and Castlevania.

The miniature PSX emulation device will be available from the 3rd of December, with the price set at $99.99 in the US, £89.99 in the British market and €99.99 in the Eurozone.