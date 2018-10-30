PlayStation Classic Game List Revealed

Sony have released the full list of games that will come with the PlayStation Classic console, with some titles conspicuously absent.
Europe and North America:
Battle Arena Toshinden
Cool Boarders 2
Destruction Derby
Final Fantasy VII
Grand Theft Auto
Intelligent Qube (Kurushi)
Jumping Flash
Metal Gear Solid
Mr Driller
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
Rayman
Resident Evil Director’s Cut
Revelations: Persona
Ridge Racer Type 4
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
Syphon Filter
Tekken 3
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
Twisted Metal
Wild Arms
Japan:
Arc the Lad
Arc the Lad 2
Armored Core
Battle Arena Toshinden
Biohazard Director’s Cut (Resident Evil Director’s Cut)
Final Fantasy VII International
G Darius
Gradius Gaiden
Intelligent Qube
Jumping Flash
Megami Ibunroku Persona (Revelations: Persona)
Metal Gear Solid
Mr. Driller
Parasite Eve
Ridge Racer Type 4
SaGa Frontier
Super Puzzle Fighter IIX
Tekken 3
Wild Arms
XI (Devil Dice)
While several extremely popular titles are present, including Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, fans of the 90s console may be disappointed by the absence of beloved franchises such as Tomb Raider, Gran Turismo, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon and Castlevania.
The miniature PSX emulation device will be available from the 3rd of December, with the price set at $99.99 in the US, £89.99 in the British market and €99.99 in the Eurozone.
