Nutaku’s Spooky Booby Halloween Fest Live Now

A series of special limited time deals have been offered by way of Nutaku‘s “Spooky Booby Halloween Fest“, as a number of the platform’s sex games are sharing Halloween themed in-game promotions and events that players will not want to miss.

Exclusive to this Halloween only, tons of special content and fittingly sexy rewards are available; Crush Crush Moist & Uncensored for example has 2 new monster girls available for purchase, while Taps of Eradine has a horror film and video game mashup – these extravagant extras promise an engaging experience for any and all players looking to spread Halloween cheer.

Some of the Nutaku titles offering special rewards and opportunities:

Nutaku‘s Spooky Booby Halloween Fest will conclude on October 31st.