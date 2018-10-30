Kugimiya Rie Voice DLC Graces Catherine: Full Body

Tsundere legend Kugimiya Rie was unveiled as the next seiyuu to join Catherine: Full Body as DLC for Catherine, phenomenal news for Kugi enthusiasts as they will surely be delighted to listen to the voice of their angel whilst playing the remake.

A short sample of Kugimiya Rie playing the role of Catherine:

Several other seiyuu were previously revealed as voice option DLC:

Catherine (CV: Miyuki Sawashiro – Original)

Catherine (CV: Mamiko Noto)

Catherine (CV: Ami Koshimisu)

Catherine (CV: Aoi Yuuki)

Catherine (CV: Yui Horie)

Catherine (CV: Kana Asumi)

Catherine (CV: Haruka Tomatsu)

Catherine (CV: Megumi Toyoguchi)

Catherine: Full Body can intoxicate the Japanese with its puzzle action on February 14th for the PS4 and Vita; western barbarians will see the remake sometime in 2019.