Disgaea 5 Complete on Steam Missing All Kinds of Features

Disgaea fans have been channeling disbelief toward NIS America once more as the Steam launch of Disgaea 5 Complete came in an incomplete form, adding onto the company’s already abysmal track record for scorned releases.

Details on the Steam version of Disgaea 5 Complete and its lack of features were posted on NIS America’s official blog hours after launch, ultimately proving useless to the Steam buyers unaware of its existence (the blog post was published on the Steam page a day later) – an excerpt from the blog post:

“The following network items are not available on the Steam version of Disgaea 5 Complete: Data Shop

• Everybody’s NW, Someone’s Records Netherworld Edit Shop

• Netherworld Network, User Netherworld Map Edit Shop

• Facility Removed Settings

• User Netherworld, User News Strategy Assembly

• Spread News to Everyone!, Give Item to a Friend! Netherworld Hub

• Map Edit Shop NPC Due to irreconcilable platform differences, it was decided in the beginning of development for Disgaea 5 Complete that the Network functions from the original game could not be implemented into the Steam version. We deeply apologize that these differences were not communicated in advance, and we appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter. We would like to remind all users that Steam purchases come with a option to fully refund the purchase if total playtime has not exceeded 2 hours.”

As stated in the post, NIS America were planning on removing the features since the beginning but waited until launch day before actually telling their customers – and this comes after them delaying the game earlier in the year due to accidentally releasing the entire thing for the demo.

Buyers have also been noting the title has awful translation and that certain skills have incorrect descriptions; meanwhile, pirates who took advantage of the “demo” have already modded the game to have fixed translations, mods and other helpful things that NIS America couldn’t be bothered doing themselves.

Disgaea 5 Complete has mixed reviews on Steam, but both commenters and reviews alike have let their fury be known: