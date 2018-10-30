Cops Arrest 7 For Cheating in Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle

Japanese police have made several arrests in connection with a cheating app for the smartphone game Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle.

Gifu police have charged and arrested seven people in connection with the unauthorized third-party app that allowed its users to acquire purchasable in-game items for free.

Of the seven arrested one was accused of selling the cheating app, the second one of purchasing it, the third – a Chinese national – of selling information about the website where the app was available. The remaining individuals, ages ranging from 18 to 46, were arrested for purchasing information relating to the app or using it.

Charges range from copyright infringement (apparently for using the trademarked name or livery of the game to advertise it) and unauthorised access to a computer system in the case of the cheat creator to racketeering in the case of the tout and unauthorised access in the case of the users. One user used the cheat to deposit as much as 3,000 yen into his account, and others received virtual items without handing over any coin.

There is of course no disclosure from Bandai Namco regarding whatever gross incompetence of design led to a game server giving away paid credit to clients.

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle was released for iOS and Android mobile devices in Japan and in the West in 2015.