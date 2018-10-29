Top 10 Most Formidable Shonen Jump Evolutions

The Shonen Jump characters who fans believe to be the most powerful after “evolving” have fought to the death for the top spot of this new list, the varied answers possibly serving as a distraction from the predictable winner.
1. Goku (Migatte no Gokui)
2. Gon Freecss (Kyousei Seichou)
3. Koro-Sensei (Junpaku no Hikari Joutai)
4. Monkey D. Luffy (Gear Fourth)
5. Yuusuke Urameshi (Mazoku Kakusei Joutai)
6. Uzumaki Naruto (Rokudo Sennin Mode)
7. Midoriya Izuku (One For All Full Cowl 100%)
8. Sawada Tsunayoshi (Hyper Dying Will Mode)
9. Kurosaki Ichigo (Saigo no Getsuga Tenshou)
10. Frieza (Golden Frieza)
Leave a Comment